LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra on Thursday swore in Carlos Oliva, a former deputy finance minister, as the country’s fifth finance minister in the past year.

New Finance Minister Carlos Oliva attends his swearing-in ceremony at the government palace in Lima, Peru June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

The appointment followed the resignation of former Finance Minister David Tuesta after Vizcarra’s government struck a deal with truck and bus drivers to avert a protest against new tax hikes on diesel and other fuels.