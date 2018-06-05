Peru's finance minister Tuesta resigns: sources

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian Finance Minister David Tuesta has resigned his post managing one of Latin America’s most stable economies just two months into the job, a government source and a source close to President Martin Vizcarra told Reuters late on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Peru's Finance Minister David Tuesta addresses the Economic and Financial Compliance Forum of Thomson Reuters in Lima, Peru, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Both sources spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement that the government source said would be made later on Monday.

The resignation follows protests against Tuesta’s move to hike excise tax rates on dirty fuels and marks the first major blow to Vizcarra’s government, which he formed after taking office in March when the former president resigned in a graft scandal.