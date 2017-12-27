FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 27, 2017 / 8:34 PM / in 2 hours

Peru's Prime Minister sees possible Cabinet reshuffle in coming days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s Prime Minister Mercedes Araoz said she and President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski may reshuffle the Cabinet in coming days, after Kuczynski’s pardon of former authoritarian leader Alberto Fujimori sparked unrest.

Earlier on Wednesday, the culture minister announced his resignation, without specifying a reason. At least five other lower-ranking officials in Kuczynski’s government have stepped down amid the outcry over the pardon.

A government source who asked not to be named said there were no plans to change Finance Minister Claudia Cooper.

Reporting By Mitra Taj, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
