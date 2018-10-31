Peru opposition leader Fujimori ordered back to jail by judge

Keiko Fujimori, daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori and leader of the opposition in Peru, accompanied by her husband Mark Vito leaves the court after a hearing as part of an investigation into money laundering, in Lima, Peru October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

LIMA (Reuters) - A judge on Wednesday ordered Peru’s opposition leader, Keiko Fujimori, back to jail pending a trial over allegations she used her conservative party to launder money for Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

The daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori and a twice-defeated presidential candidate, Fujimori has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and described the prosecution’s efforts to imprison her to keep her from fleeing “political persecution.”

Fujimori, 43, spent a week in police custody earlier this month before being released on appeal.