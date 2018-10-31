World News
October 31, 2018 / 10:59 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Peru opposition leader Fujimori ordered back to jail by judge

1 Min Read

Keiko Fujimori, daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori and leader of the opposition in Peru, accompanied by her husband Mark Vito leaves the court after a hearing as part of an investigation into money laundering, in Lima, Peru October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

LIMA (Reuters) - A judge on Wednesday ordered Peru’s opposition leader, Keiko Fujimori, back to jail pending a trial over allegations she used her conservative party to launder money for Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

The daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori and a twice-defeated presidential candidate, Fujimori has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and described the prosecution’s efforts to imprison her to keep her from fleeing “political persecution.”

Fujimori, 43, spent a week in police custody earlier this month before being released on appeal.

Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.