FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 10, 2018 / 4:13 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Peru opposition leader detained in money laundering probe: lawyer

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori and leader of the opposition in Peru, was arrested on Wednesday as part of an investigation into money laundering, her lawyer told local news media.

FILE PHOTO: Keiko Fujimori, daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori arrives to visit her father after Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski pardoned him who was serving a 25-year prison sentence, at Centenario hospital in Lima, Peru, December 24, 2017. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Keiko Fujimori was detained when she arrived at the state prosecutor’s office to testify about the case, which also includes allegations of illegal contributions to her political party by Brazilian construction company Odebrecht SA [ODBES.UL].

Reporting by Marco Aquino and Ana Maria Espinoza Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.