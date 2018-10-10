Peru opposition leader detained in money laundering probe: lawyer

LIMA (Reuters) - Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori and leader of the opposition in Peru, was arrested on Wednesday as part of an investigation into money laundering, her lawyer told local news media.

FILE PHOTO: Keiko Fujimori, daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori arrives to visit her father after Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski pardoned him who was serving a 25-year prison sentence, at Centenario hospital in Lima, Peru, December 24, 2017. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Keiko Fujimori was detained when she arrived at the state prosecutor’s office to testify about the case, which also includes allegations of illegal contributions to her political party by Brazilian construction company Odebrecht SA [ODBES.UL].