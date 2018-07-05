NYSE to relist Peruvian construction group Grana y Montero: company

LIMA (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange will relist Peruvian construction conglomerate Grana y Montero on Friday, using its previous ticker symbol GRAM, the company said on Thursday.

The stock exchange had begun delisting the company’s shares in May after the company missed a deadline to submit its 2017 financial audits. Grana said Thursday that it has filed its annual report to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares in the company on the Lima bourse were up nearly 4 percent in early trading on Thursday.