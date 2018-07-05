FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 5, 2018 / 2:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

NYSE to relist Peruvian construction group Grana y Montero: company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange will relist Peruvian construction conglomerate Grana y Montero on Friday, using its previous ticker symbol GRAM, the company said on Thursday.

The stock exchange had begun delisting the company’s shares in May after the company missed a deadline to submit its 2017 financial audits. Grana said Thursday that it has filed its annual report to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares in the company on the Lima bourse were up nearly 4 percent in early trading on Thursday.

Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.