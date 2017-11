PARACAS, Peru (Reuters) - Peru’s Central Bank President Julio Velarde said on Wednesday that inflation would fall in November for the third straight month.

FILE PHOTO - Julio Velarde, president of the Central Bank of Peru, talks to the media during a news conference in Lima, Peru, August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Velarde told journalists at a business leaders’ event that annual inflation would be 1.6 percent or 1.7 percent in November, well within the bank’s 1 percent to 3 percent target. He said inflation would likely end the year around the same rate.