August 16, 2018 / 9:24 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

LATAM passenger plane lands prematurely due to bomb threat: Peru

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - A LATAM Airlines passenger plane that departed Lima for Santiago, Chile, on Thursday was forced to land at an airport in southern Peru due to a bomb threat received by Chilean authorities, Peru’s Transportation Ministry said.

No one was injured on LATAM flight 2369 and a team for deactivating explosives has been notified, the ministry said. “Right now the situation is under control,” it added in a statement on Twitter.

(This story corrects to say Chilean authorities received the threat, not Peru, in first paragraph.)

Reporting by Maria Cervantes, editing by G Crosse

