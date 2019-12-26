Peru labor watchdog says McDonalds franchisee Arcos Dorados violated law over employee deaths

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Peru´s labor watchdog has found McDonalds Corp´s (MCD.N) Latin America franchisee Arcos Dorados (ARCO.N) guilty of six “very serious” violations of local safety and health laws following the deaths of two employees in a restaurant kitchen.
The Ministry of Labour´s regulating body (Sunafil) proposed that the company be fined $254,000 over the deaths.
Alexandra Porras, 18, and Carlos Campo, 19 were electrocuted last Sunday in Pueblo Libre, a district of the capital Lima, while cleaning the kitchen.
