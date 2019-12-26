Peru labor watchdog says McDonalds franchisee Arcos Dorados violated law over employee deaths

FILE PHOTO: A person walks next to a closed McDonald's restaurant, one of all 29 locations that were closed following the deaths of two teenaged employees, in Lima, Peru December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Peru´s labor watchdog has found McDonalds Corp´s (MCD.N) Latin America franchisee Arcos Dorados (ARCO.N) guilty of six “very serious” violations of local safety and health laws following the deaths of two employees in a restaurant kitchen.

The Ministry of Labour´s regulating body (Sunafil) proposed that the company be fined $254,000 over the deaths.

Alexandra Porras, 18, and Carlos Campo, 19 were electrocuted last Sunday in Pueblo Libre, a district of the capital Lima, while cleaning the kitchen.