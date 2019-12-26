Business News
December 26, 2019 / 6:51 PM / a few seconds ago

Peru labor watchdog says McDonalds franchisee Arcos Dorados violated law over employee deaths

Marco Aquino

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A person walks next to a closed McDonald's restaurant, one of all 29 locations that were closed following the deaths of two teenaged employees, in Lima, Peru December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Peru´s labor watchdog has found McDonalds Corp´s (MCD.N) Latin America franchisee Arcos Dorados (ARCO.N) guilty of six “very serious” violations of local safety and health laws following the deaths of two employees in a restaurant kitchen.

The Ministry of Labour´s regulating body (Sunafil) proposed that the company be fined $254,000 over the deaths.

Alexandra Porras, 18, and Carlos Campo, 19 were electrocuted last Sunday in Pueblo Libre, a district of the capital Lima, while cleaning the kitchen.

Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below