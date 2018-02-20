FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 5:10 PM / in 18 hours

Peru says 10 companies pre-registered for Michiquillay mine auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s government Proinversion investment agency said on Tuesday 10 companies had presented pre-registration documents to bid in a tender for an estimated $2 bln contract to develop the Michiquillay copper mine.

Those companies included Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA, Southern Copper Corp Rio Tinto PLC unit Rio Tinto Western Holdings Ltd, Teck Resources Ltd unit Teck Perú S.A., Hudbay Minerals Inc unit Hudbay Peru, and Compania Minera Milpo SAA.

Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Luc Cohen

