Peru prosecutor says Brazil's OAS agrees to plea deal

LIMA (Reuters) - Brazilian construction firm OAS has entered a plea deal with Peruvian prosecutors to provide evidence on corruption cases in the same way rival Odebrecht SA has done, the prosecutor leading the investigations said on Friday.

OAS is under investigation for alleged bribes to win infrastructure projects in Lima, including contributions to the campaign of former mayor Susana Villaran in exchange for work contracts, according to prosecutors.

Lead prosecutor Rafael Vela told Reuters that OAS had agreed to hand over all documents requested by his team.

OAS representatives in Lima could not immediately be reached for comment.

Brazilian builder Odebrecht is at the center of the so-called “Car Wash” corruption investigation in Brazil, which has rippled across Latin America and which U.S. prosecutors have said is the biggest political graft scheme ever uncovered.

Odebrecht agreed with Peruvian prosecutors in February to pay $228 million as civil compensation for bribes in four public works. It return, the firm will be allowed to re-apply for contracts in the country.