Sexy sashays out, deadly data in, for Peru's Miss Universe pageant
October 31, 2017 / 5:31 PM

Sexy sashays out, deadly data in, for Peru's Miss Universe pageant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Forget bust measurements, sashaying down the catwalk and earnest dreams of working with children. The latest trend for beauty queens in Peru is reciting statistics on violence against women.

More than 20 women hoping to represent Peru in November’s 66th Miss Universe Competition in Las Vegas recited facts about trafficking, femicide and harassment to impress the judges.

The winner, 20-year-old Romina Lozano, described her vital statistics as “3,114 women victims of trafficking up until 2014” on the most watched show in Peru that was broadcast on Sunday.

The organizers also projected newspaper clippings of stories about violence against women as the contestants posed in bikinis at a theater in the capital city, Lima.

Reporting by Sebastien Malo @sebastienmalo, Editing by Katy Migiro. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
