Peru lawmakers file motion to impeach president Kuczynski

LIMA (Reuters) - Opposition lawmakers in Peru’s Congress presented a motion on Friday seeking to impeach President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski for “moral incapacity” due to his ties to Brazil’s Odebrecht, a company that has admitted to paying bribes across Latin America.

The motion was signed by lawmakers from across the political spectrum. It said Kuczynski’s Thursday evening address, in which he said he would not resign and denied wrongdoing over payments made by Odebrecht to a company he owned, was unconvincing.

To approve the motion, 52 votes are needed from Peru’s 130 lawmakers, which would prompt Kuczynski to be summoned to defend himself.

To then impeach him, two thirds of Congress, or 87 lawmakers, would need to vote in favor. Opposition parties control enough seats to potentially reach that threshold. Allies of lawmaker Keiko Fujimori, who narrowly lost the presidency to Kuczynski last year, make up a majority.

The president of Peru’s Congress, Luis Galarreta, said on Friday that Kuczynski could be removed from office within a week.

If Kuczynski is removed his Vice President Martin Vizcarra would take over, under constitutional rules.

Peru’s currency ended bidding on Friday 1.45 percent weaker against the dollar due to the political turmoil.

As recently as last month, Kuczynski, a former Wall Street banker, denied taking money from Odebrecht or having professional links to the company.

But this week Odebrecht sent Congress a requested report in which it detailed deposits totaling about $800,000 to Westfield Capital Ltd, Kuczynski’s company, and about $4 million to First Capital Inversiones y Asesorias, a firm controlled by a close friend of Kuczynski.