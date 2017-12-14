FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
December 14, 2017 / 6:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Peru opposition party demands immediate resignation of President Kuczynski

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - The rightwing opposition party that controls Peru’s Congress said it wants President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski to resign by the end of Thursday and allow Vice President Martin Vizcarra replace him, the party’s spokesman said.

FILE PHOTO:Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski attends a binational cabinet meeting at the Government Palace in Lima, Peru, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo/ File photo

Daniel Salaverry, the spokesman for the Popular Force party, told a press conference that Kuczynski could no longer hold office after Brazilian builder Odebrecht [ODBES.UL] reported having transferred $4.8 million to companies linked to him.

Kuczynski has previously denied any links to Odebrecht. On Wednesday, he denied wrongdoing but did not deny the transfers took place.

Reporting By Mitra Taj and Teresa Cespedes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
