Peru Congress votes against ouster of economy minister Alva

FILE PHOTO: Peru's Finance Minister Maria Antonieta Alva talks to the media during a news conference at the Government Palace in Lima Peru, October 9, 2019. Picture taken October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian lawmakers voted against a proposed ouster of the president’s star economy minister on Tuesday, defusing some of the political turmoil that has rocked the Andean country as it struggles with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The vote is a reprieve for María Antonieta Alva, a 35-year-old, Harvard-trained public official, after 73 lawmakers voted against the censure motion over her handling of the economy during the pandemic, leaving it short of the required threshold.