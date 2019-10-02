Peru's VP resigns post and role as 'interim president,' calls for new general elections

FILE PHOTO: Peruvian Vice President Mercedes Araoz speaks to Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan (not pictured) during their meeting at Zhongnanhai in Beijing, China, September 2, 2019. Andrea Verdelli/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s Vice President Mercedes Araoz announced on Tuesday that she was declining the opposition’s designation to be interim president and resigning her post as second-in-command in hopes of opening the door to new general elections.

In a late-night post on Twitter, Araoz posted her resignation letter, citing the Organization of American States’ statement earlier in the day that only the Constitutional Tribunal should settle a dispute over the legality of President Martin Vizcarra’s decision to dissolve Congress.