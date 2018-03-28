FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 4:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Peru's Vizcarra to name opposition lawmaker as prime minister: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s new President Martin Vizcarra will appoint an opposition lawmaker as his prime minister next week as he seeks to bridge deep political divides to ensure governability, two sources said Wednesday.

The lawmaker, Cesar Villanueva, a twice-elected former governor of an Amazonian region, had led efforts to impeach Pedro Pablo Kuczynski in the opposition-run Congress before he resigned instead amid growing graft allegations. Vizcarra, who was Kuczynski’s vice president, took office on Friday.

Villanueva accepted the job this week, a source close to Vizcarra and a second source in the presidential palace said. Both sources spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement.

Reporting By Marco Aquino and Mitra Taj

