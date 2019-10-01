OAS says only Peru's top court can rule on legality of political dispute

LIMA (Reuters) - A regional body for countries in the Americas said that only Peru’s top court can determine the legality of a decision by the country’s president to dissolve Congress this week, but called it a “constructive step” that he had scheduled new elections within constitutional timeframes.

Dozens of former lawmakers in the country’s Congress called President Martin Vizcarra’s move to dissolve the body on Monday a “coup,” pledging their allegiance to Vice President Mercedes Araoz and vowing to challenge it domestically and abroad.

The Organization of American States added in a statement that both parties in the dispute should call for calm after the political turmoil sparked protests to pressure rebel lawmakers to leave.