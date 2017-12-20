FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2017 / 4:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Peru cancels copper project auction amid political crisis: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - The center-right government of Peru’s embattled President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski canceled its scheduled auction of a $2 billion copper project, Michiquillay, on Wednesday amid a growing political crisis, two government sources said.

The regional bloc Organization of American States said earlier on Wednesday that it was preparing to send a delegation to Peru, the world’s second biggest copper producer, to observe the “political situation” at the request of Kuczynski ahead of a vote in Congress to oust him on Thursday.

Reporting By Teresa Cespedes and Mitra TajEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

