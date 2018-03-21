FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 6:41 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Peru president tenders resignation to Congress: government sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski presented his resignation to Congress on Wednesday after vote-buying allegations ensnared his center-right government on the eve of an impeachment vote, two government sources told Reuters.

Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski participates in a military event at Rimac army headquarters in Lima, Peru March 20, 2018. Picture taken March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Kuczynski, a 79-year-old former Wall Street banker who was scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at a regional summit in Peru next month, is planning to announce his decision in a message to the nation later on Wednesday, a third government source said.

Reporting by Marco Aquino, Teresa Cespedes and Mitra Taj; Editing by Leslie Adler

