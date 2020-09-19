Peru President Vizcarra survives ouster vote in Congress impeachment trial

Peru's President Martin Vizcarra addresses Congress as lawmakers were set to vote over whether to oust Vizcarra after impeachment proceedings were launched last week, in Lima, Peru September 18, 2020. Peruvian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s Congress voted against the ouster of President Martin Vizcarra on Friday in an impeachment trial that heightened political tensions in the world’s second-largest copper producer.

The opposition-dominated Congress vote fell short of the 87 out of 130 vote threshold for ousting the centrist leader on grounds of “moral incapacity” over alleged links to a case of irregular government contracts with a little-known singer.