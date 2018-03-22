FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 10:56 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Peru's Vizcarra to be sworn in as president Friday: president of Congress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s Vice President Martin Vizcarra will be sworn in as president, likely at around 11 a.m. or noon on Friday (1600-1700 GMT), after current President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski offered his resignation ahead of an impeachment vote, the head of Congress said.

Luis Galarreta, an opposition lawmaker who is the current president of Congress, told a press conference on Wednesday that all of the country’s legislative blocs had agreed to accept Kuczynski’s resignation in a plenary session on Thursday.

Kuczynski offered to step down earlier on Thursday as it looked nearly impossible for him to survive a vote to oust him after the opposition released videos that appeared to show his allies offering public work contracts in exchange for political support. Kuczynski denied wrongdoing and blamed the opposition for seeking to depict him as corrupt.

Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by James Dalgleish

