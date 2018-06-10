Peru president's approval tumbles 15 points in third month in office

(Reuters) - Peru President Martin Vizcarra’s approval tumbled 15 percentage points in his third month in office after his predecessor Pedro Pablo Kuczynski resigned in a graft scandal in late March, according to a poll published in newspaper El Comercio on Sunday.

Peru's President Martin Vizcarra attends a swearing-in ceremony at the government palace in Lima, Peru June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Just 37 percent of Peruvians said they approved of Vizcarra in the monthly poll, down from 52 percent the prior month. The decline came after a fuel price hike due to rising global oil prices sparked protests and the resignation of the finance minister, the greatest setback yet for Vizcarra.

Nearly half of the 1,290 respondents said they disapproved of Vizcarra, up from 24 percent last month. The poll was conducted between June 6-8 and has a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.