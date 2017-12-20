Peru VPs pledge loyalty to president on eve of vote that could oust him

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s two vice presidents pledged their loyalty to President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski on Wednesday, on the eve of a congressional vote that could remove him from office over allegations of graft that he denies.

Many of Kuczynski’s supporters have accused the opposition-controlled Congress of trying to mount a legislative “coup” with its vote on Thursday and say if the president is ousted, the vice presidents should both resign, thus forcing an election.

First Vice President Martin Vizcarra and Second Vice President Mercedes Araoz both said on Wednesday that their loyalties were with the center-right president. But Vizcarra declined to say whether he would resign if Kuczynski was forced from office. Araoz has previously said she would not resign.

Both officials would have to tender their resignations to trigger new elections that would be called by the president of Congress, opposition lawmaker Luis Galarreta.

The president’s supporters hope that if Kuczynski were to be pushed out, at least the opposition might be punished in subsequent elections. But the prospect of a vote at a time when Peruvians are angry over a graft scandal and in a mood to throw out establishment politicians has worried investors in one of Latin America’s most stable economies.

Peru’s constitution does not specify what kind of elections must be called if the president and two vice presidents cannot govern, but Peruvian constitutional lawyer Enrique Bernales said both presidential and legislative elections would be required by legal precedent.

The accusations against Kuczynski stem from the disclosure last week by Odebrecht [ODBES.UL], a Brazilian builder at the center of Latin America’s biggest corruption scandal, that it had once made payments to companies linked to Kuczynski.

Kuczynski had previously denied any ties with Odebrecht, and has since said there was nothing improper about the payments. Odebrecht has said the business transactions did not appear to be part of corrupt dealings with politicians that its jailed executives are now detailing to prosecutors in Peru.

Lawmakers from the right-wing opposition party Popular Force that controls Congress have said the disclosure of the ties showed Kuczynski is “morally unfit” to lead Peru.

CALL FOR CALM

The crisis prompted Vizcarra to return to Lima from Ottawa, where he has also been serving as Peru’s ambassador to Canada.

“I profess all of my loyalty...to the president of the Republic,” Vizcarra said, calling for calm before heading to a meeting with Kuczynski and the Cabinet.

Police are on guard during the meeting of Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski with his cabinet at the Government palace in Lima, Peru, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

In a tweet, Araoz also voiced her “loyalty and total support for Kuczynski,” adding, “We continue to work as a team to move forward with the Social Revolution which the people democratically voted for.”

Late on Sunday, Araoz had told Reuters that she would not resign and that she and Vizcarra were committed to governing through 2021.

But in recent days, critics of Popular Force have called for Kuczynski’s government to force elections. They hope that a vote could wipe out the party’s majority in Congress amid fears of a return to Peru’s authoritarian past.

Popular Force emerged from the populist movement started in the 1990s by hardline former president Alberto Fujimori, who is now in prison for graft and human rights crimes.

Kuczynski, a 79-year-old former Wall Street banker, defeated the party’s current leader, Fujimori’s daughter Keiko, in last year’s presidential election with a razor-thin margin.

Kuczynski’s supporters have slammed the opposition for not giving him time to explain his ties to Odebrecht and called the bid to oust him just a week after the ties were revealed a hasty attempt at a legislative “coup.”

The secretary-general of the Organization of American States, Luis Almagro, said on Wednesday that, following a request from Kuczynski, the bloc was finalizing plans to send a team to Peru to keep tabs on “the current political situation.”

In a letter posted by Almagro on Twitter, Kuczynski described the opposition’s efforts to oust him as part of a bid to sabotage the country’s democratic institutions, saying it was also seeking to remove the attorney general and three justices on the Constitutional Court.

The opposition’s actions constitute “an assault against democratic order and the legitimate exercise of power,” the president wrote, asking the OAS to observe Thursday’s vote.

Popular Force has denied any anti-democratic actions and said its efforts to remove Kuczynski and the attorney general were well within the bounds of the constitution and part of their battle against corruption.

Popular Force lawmaker Hector Becerril said the party was seeking to dismiss only one justice from the Constitutional Court.

“Once more the president is lying...He lies to the country and he lies to Congress about not having any ties to Odebrecht,” Becerril told journalists in Congress. “He has shown reproachable moral conduct.”

In a sign of the crisis, Kuczynski’s government canceled its scheduled auction of a $2 billion copper project, Michiquillay, on Wednesday, two government sources said.