Peru's economy minister sees 2019 growth at 3% despite 'downward bias' amid political crisis

Marco Aquino

FILE PHOTO: Peru's President Martin Vizcarra and new Finance Minister Maria Antonieta Alva pose during a swearing-in ceremony at the government palace in Lima, Peru October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s new economy minister said on Wednesday that she saw economic growth for this year at 3% but warned of a “downward bias” amid a political crisis that earlier this month saw the president dissolve congress.

Maria Antonieta Alva, a Harvard-trained public administrator, told a press conference in the capital Lima that the economy remained “solid” despite the unheaval.

Peru’s centrist President Martin Vizcarra swore in a new cabinet including Alva last week and has announced new legislative elections for Jan. 26.

Reporting by Marco Aquino; writing by Aislinn Laing

