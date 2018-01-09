Peru's Kuczynski to name new energy and mines minister in shuffle: sources

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s center-right President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski is going to swear Deputy Energy Minister Angela Grossheim in as his new energy and mines minister in a cabinet shuffle later on Tuesday, three sources said.

Current Energy and Mines Minister Cayetana Aljovin will be named the new foreign minister, replacing Ricardo Luna, who will depart from the cabinet, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement.

Kuczynski will change nine ministers total in his 19-member Cabinet in the shuffle, and will keep Finance Minister Claudia Cooper in her post, according to a government list seen by Reuters.