FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 13, 2018 / 8:46 PM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Peru's president fires justice minister as new scandal spreads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra fired his justice minister on Friday after local media released an audio of a secretly-recorded phone conversation between the minister and a judge under investigation for influence peddling.

FILE PHOTO: Peru's President Martin Vizcarra and new Justice Minister Salvador Heresi attend a swearing-in ceremony at the government palace in Lima, Peru April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Vizcarra announced his decision to ask Justice Minister Salvador Heresi to resign hours after local TV station Panorama released the audio of the conversation, in which Heresi is heard asking Judge Cesar Hinostroza to advise him on a legislative proposal.

Hinostroza has been at the center of a scandal that has rocked Peru’s justice system since investigative news outlet IDL-Reporteros started releasing secretly-recorded audios of phone conversations in which Hinostroza appears to be negotiating favors.

Hinostroza has denied wrongdoing. Heresi denied any wrongdoing in broadcast interviews on Friday and said on Twitter that he would step down.

Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.