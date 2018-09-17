FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 17, 2018 / 1:35 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Peru's Vizcarra dares Congress to oust Cabinet in dispute over reforms

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra dared lawmakers to dismiss his entire Cabinet in a dispute over his judicial and political reforms, invoking a constitutional procedure that could bring him a step closer to dissolving Congress.

Peru's President Martin Vizcarra reviews the honour guard upon his arrival to Cobija, Bolivia September 3, 2018. Courtesy of Peruvian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

Under Peru’s constitution, a president can dissolve Congress and call new legislative elections if Congress dismisses his Cabinet over proposed laws twice. The current Congress has already dismissed one Cabinet during this government, under former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, whom Vizcarra had served under as vice president.

Reporting by Mitra Taj; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.