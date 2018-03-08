FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 8, 2018 / 3:32 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Peruvian lawmakers present new motion to oust Kuczynski

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian lawmakers on Thursday presented a new motion to oust President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski for allegedly lying about ties to Brazilian builder Odebrecht.

FILE PHOTO - Peru's President-elect Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (C), Vice-President Martin Vizcarra (R) and second Vice-President Mercedes Araoz attend a ceremony to receive presidential credentials from the National Elections Board in Lima, Peru, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Janine Costa/File Photo
Slideshow (2 Images)

The motion, presented in a document seen by Reuters, was signed by 29 lawmakers while at least 87 votes would be needed to impeach Kuczynski. A previous effort to remove him in December came up short and Kuczynski denies wrongdoing.

A vote on the new motion has not yet been scheduled.

Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.