Strong earthquake hits coast of southern Peru, no damage reported

LIMA (Reuters) - A strong earthquake struck the coast of southern Peru on Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, causing minor material damage but no victims had been reported so far.

The quake hit at 0918 GMT at a depth of around 10 km (6 miles), the USGS said. Peru’s government Geophysical Institute said the earthquake was of magnitude 6.7 with its epicenter in Lomas, in the southern region of Arequipa.

Peruvian maritime authorities said the quake did not produce a tsunami on the Peruvian coast. Arequipa Governor Yamila Osorio said on Twitter no victims had been reported so far, while there was minor material damage including some collapsed roads.

People in Lomas were evacuating, Osorio said.