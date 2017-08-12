One dead after 5.6 magnitude quake causes Peru landslides

LIMA (Reuters) - A 5.6-magnitude undersea earthquake struck the Pacific Ocean off of Peru’s southern coast on Friday, triggering landslides on local roads that killed one person and wounded two, a regional governor said.

Arequipa Governor Yamila Osorio added on Twitter that authorities were working to clear roads affected by landslides from surrounding hills.

The 41-kilometer deep (25.5 miles) quake struck the Pacific some 89 km (55.3 miles) from the coastal city of Canama late on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.