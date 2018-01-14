Strong earthquake hits coast of southern Peru, minor damage reported

LIMA (Reuters) - A strong earthquake struck the coast of southern Peru on Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, causing damage to some homes, collapsing roads and injuring around 20 people.

The 7.1 magnitude quake hit at 0918 GMT at a depth of around 10 km (6 miles), the USGS said. Peru’s government Geophysical Institute said the earthquake was of magnitude 6.7 with its epicenter in Lomas, in the southern region of Arequipa.

Peruvian maritime authorities said the quake did not produce a tsunami on the Peruvian coast. Arequipa Governor Yamila Osorio said on Twitter that 20 “light injuries” were reported in the town of Cacha, while there was minor material damage including some collapsed roads.

Several municipalities were without electricity, and many adobe houses had collapsed, Osorio said. There were no reports of any deaths so far.