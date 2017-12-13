Exclusive: Peru prosecutor probing alleged abuse seeks to jail Catholic society founder - lawyer

LIMA (Reuters) - A public prosecutor in Peru is seeking the pre-trial detention of Luis Figari, founder of an elite Catholic society who is accused of sexually and physically abusing children and former members of the group, the attorney for the victims of the alleged abuse told Reuters on Wednesday.

The prosecutor will ask a judge to order Figari and three other former leaders of Sodalitium Christianae Vitae to spend up to nine months in jail ahead of trial, said Hector Gadea.

Gadea said he received a copy of the prosecutor’s so-called preventive prison request earlier on Wednesday and a hearing on the request has yet to be scheduled.

The prosecutors’ office did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Figari, who lives in Rome, has denied wrongdoing. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

Gadea said prosecutor Maria Leon is charging Figari and other former leaders of the Sodalitium of conspiracy to commit crimes because statute of limitations would prohibit charges for most of the alleged abuse.

The attorney general’s office first opened a probe into Figari in 2015 following the publication of a book into the alleged abuse by Peruvian investigative journalists Pedro Salinas and Pao Ugaz.

Salinas was a former member of Sodalitium, whose members include businessmen, writers and politicians from Lima’s upper classes, and described Figari as an authoritarian leader who raped and molested vulnerable boys in the group.

The probe had been closed early this year but was later reopened by a new prosecutor.

“Without a doubt this is redemption for the victims. This is no longer a struggle we’re fighting alone,” Gadea said.

Figari is not clergy but Sodalitium has pontifical approval. The accusations against Figari come as Pope Francis has promised to hold all sex abusers in the Church accountable.

Sodalitium was founded in 1971 before expanding in Latin America, Italy and the United States.