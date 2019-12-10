Peru plans taxing Netflix, Uber and digital businesses: official

FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph in Encinitas, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru wants foreign digital companies such as Netflix Inc, Uber Technologies Inc and Spotify Technology SA to pay taxes on sales they make in the Andean country, the head of the local tax collection agency told Reuters on Tuesday.

Claudia Suarez of the National Superintendence of Tax Administration estimated Peru could raise 150 million soles ($44 million) next year from the taxes. She added that her office was working with the finance ministry about passing a decree that would not require congressional approval.