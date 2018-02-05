FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 9:15 PM / in 2 hours

Tillerson says 'we'll see what happens' on potential North Korea meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Monday “we’ll have to see what happens” when asked whether U.S. Vice President Mike Pence or other officials would meet North Koreans at the Winter Olympic Games next week.

“With respect to the vice president’s trip to the Olympics and whether or not there would be an opportunity for any kind of a meeting with North Korea, I think we’ll just see. We’ll have to see what happens,” Tillerson said at a news conference in Lima.

Reporting by Mitra Taj; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by James Dalgleish

