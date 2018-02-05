FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 8:56 PM / in a minute

U.S., Peru agree to keep collaborating in drugs trafficking fight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s foreign minister said on Monday she and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had agreed on the need to keep working together to fight drug trafficking, a few days after President Donald Trump had threatened to curb aid to drug hotspots.

Tillerson, in a news conference alongside Peruvian counterpart Cayetana Aljovin, said Trump recognized the need for the United States to reduce its demand for drugs.

Peru is one of the world’s top cocaine producers.

Reporting by Mitra Taj; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by James Dalgleish

