Peru to tighten entry requirements for Venezuelans as migration surges: sources

LIMA (Reuters) - The government of Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra is going to start barring Venezuelan migrants from entering the country unless they have passports, two government sources said on Thursday, following a similar decision in neighboring Ecuador.

Peru's President Martin Vizcarra speaks during an interview with Reuters in Pucallpa, Peru August 9, 2018. Picture taken August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the measure aims to curb a surge in immigration from crisis-stricken Venezuela that has driven hundreds of thousands of desperate migrants to Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Chile and Brazil.

Members of the Andean Community - which includes Venezuela, Ecuador and Peru - currently allow citizens to cross borders between member countries with only their national ID cards. That has been a significant advantage for Venezuelan migrants, who struggle to obtain passports amid chronic shortages.

One of the sources said an announcement in Peru would likely be made later on Thursday or on Friday.