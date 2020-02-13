Judge OKs Philly refiner's bankruptcy plan, sale to property developer: documents

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Philadelphia Energy Solutions oil refinery site will be sold for $252 million and redeveloped under a plan approved in bankruptcy court on Thursday, ending months of uncertainty over whether the idled plant would be restarted, court filings show.

FILE PHOTO: Sun sets on the Philadelphia Energy Solutions plant refinery in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela/File Photo

Judge Kevin Gross signed off on the PES bankruptcy agreement, filed with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, a day after indicating at a public hearing that he was likely to do so.

Hilco Redevelopment Partners, which will become the new owner of the roughly 1,300-acre (526-hectare) PES refinery site as part of the plan, is expected to begin demolition work before building warehousing and other commercial projects on the land.

PES shut its 335,000-barrel-per-day refinery in South Philadelphia, the largest and oldest on the East Coast, and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after a fire destroyed a section of the plant over the summer.

More than 1,000 workers, many of them unionized, were laid off and Pennsylvania’s oil refining job market was cut in half with the closure.

Under the deal, $5 million will be entered into a severance pool for laid-off members of the United Steelworkers local union. An additional $20 million will go to unsecured creditors that agree to drop any claims made against PES.

More than a dozen parties showed initial interest in buying the refinery, located less than 3 miles from downtown Philadelphia. Only one group, led by former PES Chief Executive Officer Phil Rinaldi, publicly said it wanted to restart the oil refinery.

Hilco was selected as the winning bidder in an auction last month and real estate developer Industrial Realty Group was selected as the backup bidder.

Rinaldi was not in the final bidding rounds, but he began discussions about teaming up with IRG to try to provide a better bid than Hilco, with the intention of leasing space from the real estate developer for refining activity.

Members of the United Steelworkers and former refinery contractors, which were among many unsecured creditors in the PES bankruptcy case, had pushed for a refinery restart. In the end, both groups withdrew their objections.

PES ultimately rejected IRG’s bid.