FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at their headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro is extending until next Monday the negotiation window for its shares that are being delisted on the Argentine stock market, it said in a statement on Monday.

Petrobras originally established that the withdrawal of the public offering regime would take place on Nov. 4.