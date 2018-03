RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Pedro Parente, Chief Executive Officer of Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro, said he still thought there were good blocks on offer in an oil auction on Thursday, even after a court threw out two choice blocks in the Santos basin.

Pedro Parente, Chief Executive Officer of Petroleo Brasileiro - Petrobras looks on during a meeting of the Council for Economic and Social Development (CDES) at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino