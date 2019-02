FILE PHOTO: Women walk in front of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

RIO de Janeiro (Reuters) - Brazil’s Energy and Mines Minister Bento Albuquerque said on Thursday that a long-awaited auction of the so-called transfer-of-rights area in which oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA operates could happen in the last quarter of 2019.

Albuquerque also hopes to carry out a follow-on share offering for state-controlled utilities company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras, he said, speaking at an event.