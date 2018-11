FILE PHOTO: A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above their building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc (BLK.N) has reported owning 5 percent of preferential shares in Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), the state-run oil company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Blackrock has no intention of interfering with the “management structure” of Petrobras, the company said, citing communications with the New York investment firm.