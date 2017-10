RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro (PETR4.SA) said on Monday it has requested permission from the country’s securities regulator CVM to list fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora.

Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras LPG fuelling stations are seen in the Guanabara bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

The company said it was seeking permission for a secondary offering of ordinary shares in Brazil.