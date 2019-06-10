Petrobras gets $68 million more related to Braskem plea deal: filing

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Monday it has received 265 million reais ($68.20 million) related to a plea deal signed by petrochemical producer Braskem SA to settle corruption charges.

Braskem had previously returned 564 million reais to Petrobras, as the oil company is known, bringing the total the latter has recovered so far to around 828 million reais, according to a securities filing on Monday night.

The state-oil company added the total amount received as part of leniency deals triggered by corruption investigations within the ‘Car Wash’ operation has now surpassed 3.5 billion reais.