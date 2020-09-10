Current manager at Brazil's Petrobras investigated in latest graft probe

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The targets of a police operation on Thursday investigating alleged corruption at Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras include at least one manager who is still at the company, according to court documents seen by Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at their headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Brazil’s federal police served 25 search warrants as part of the sweeping “Car Wash” probe, one of the world’s largest-ever corruption investigations. No arrests were made.

The Thursday searches were related to alleged fraud related to 7.7 billion reais ($1.45 billion) of foreign-exchange transactions carried out between 2008 and 2011.

Among the targets was Larry Carris Cardoso who was in a “relevant managerial” position in the finance department as of this year, according to a copy of the warrant request seen by Reuters. An internal company registry seen by Reuters listed him as an active employee.

The inclusion of a current Petrobras manager in the latest probe shows the enduring difficulty of cleaning up the sprawling firm.

Prosecutors say Cardoso was responsible for 228 foreign exchange transactions worth approximately 2.8 billion reais, in which some of the money may have been skimmed off the top and kicked back to corrupt actors.

Various branches of Petrobras have been under investigation since 2014, when Car Wash began. Petrobras has since beefed up its compliance and launched a series of internal investigations in an attempt to weed out graft.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the situation of active employees cited in court documents.

Cardoso did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent by email and LinkedIn. In a May document submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Petrobras, he is cited as the Loans and Financing Administration General Manager.

Petrobras said in an earlier statement it is conducting internal investigations, adding it “actively collaborated with the authorities in the probe and provided information that resulted in (today’s) operation.”