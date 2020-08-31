Brazil's Petrobras plans for office staff to work from home up to three days a week

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Rio de Janeiro (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA has decided that when its office staff returns, they will be able to permanently work from home up to three days a week and in the office two days a week, the company said in a note on Monday.

Petrobras, as the state-controlled oil producer is known, said participation will be voluntary. The model meets workers’ demands for more work flexibility as well as reduces office space costs, the company said.

Petrobras management extended a total work-from-home plan until the end of the year to prevent COVID-19 spread.

The new hybrid model will start when the producer announces its office return schedule, it said.

The oil company has kept as much as 90% of its 21,000 administrative staff home since March when the coronavirus pandemic hit Brazil.

Chief Executive Officer Roberto Castello Branco has said the pandemic has unveiled opportunities for cost reduction.

The CEO has been on a crusade to cut costs since he took office in January 2019. He announced a $8.1 billion cost-reduction plan through 2023, including dismissal programs and office space reductions.

Since then, he has decided to cut back overseas offices to five from 18, shutting locations in New York, Mexico City, Libya, Angola, Nigeria, Tanzania, Iran and Tokyo.

Petrobras has been also vacating entire buildings in Rio and Sao Paulo that it does not own. The company decided last year to concentrate employees at its iconic headquarters in downtown Rio, where the cost per desk is cheaper than in rented corporate buildings nearby.