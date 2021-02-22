Brazil oil regulator says Petrobras shakeup will not change refinery policy

FILE PHOTO: A view of the ANP (National Petroleum Agency) headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s oil sector regulator ANP does not see President Jair Bolsonaro’s appointment of a new Petrobras CEO altering the country’s policy of opening up the domestic refinery market to private investment, ANP director-general Rodolfo Saboia said on Monday.

Shares in Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, plummeted 21% on Monday after Bolsonaro pledged to alter fuel pricing policies to bring down domestic prices, following the management shakeup. Petrobras has previously announced plans to sell off several refineries.