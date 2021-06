FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Friday it had signed a $2.3 billion contract with a joint venture comprised of firms Saipem and DSME for its eighth platform in the pre-salt Buzios oil field of the Santos Basin.