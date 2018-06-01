FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 8:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Petrobras board approves CFO as interim CEO following Parente exit: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The board of Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro approved current Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro to act as interim chief executive officer, a company source said on Friday.

Monteiro will replace Pedro Parente, who resigned earlier on Friday in a surprise move that wiped some $12 billion off the company’s market valuation after a national trucker strike drove the government to intervene in Petrobras’ fuel pricing policy.

Reporting by Marta Nogueira; writing by Alexandra Alper; editing by Jonathan Oatis

