Petrobras board approves CFO as interim CEO following Parente exit: source

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The board of Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro approved current Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro to act as interim chief executive officer, a company source said on Friday.

Monteiro will replace Pedro Parente, who resigned earlier on Friday in a surprise move that wiped some $12 billion off the company’s market valuation after a national trucker strike drove the government to intervene in Petrobras’ fuel pricing policy.