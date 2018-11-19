Business News
November 19, 2018 / 5:23 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Petrobras should focus on oil exploration and production: incoming CEO

1 Min Read

The logo of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras is pictured at a gas station in Natal, Brazil November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The incoming chief executive of Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) said in a newspaper interview on Monday that BR Distribuidora (BRDT3.SA), its fuel distribution unit, is not a natural fit for the company and does not generate returns.

Roberto Castello Branco told newspaper O Estado de S Paulo that Petrobras, as the company is known, should simply focus in the oil exploration and production business, comments that sent shares in BR Distribuidora up more than 5 percent. Vice president elect Hamilton Mourao said last week the next government wants to privatize the fuel distribution company.

He also said that Petrobras should not be a monopolist in oil refining, and that he would analyze all current asset sales, including that of liquid petroleum gas distribution company Liquigas.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.